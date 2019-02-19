Filed Under:Minneapolis, Minneapolis Public Schools, Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more than a half-foot of snow forecasted for Wednesday, Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools have called yet another snow day.

