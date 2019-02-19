



The snowstorm tracking toward the Twin Cities is threatening to dump heavy snow on the metro during the Wednesday morning commute and, by evening, some communities could see more than 8 inches of fresh snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of southern Minnesota and counties along the St. Croix River Valley. The snow is expected to start falling overnight and continue through the day.

Heavy snow, up to an inch per hour, is expected to hit the Twin Cities just as the Wednesday morning commute starts. Drivers should expect snow-clogged roads, low visibility and a slow ride into the office.

Snow totals around the metro will be around 3 to 6 inches, meteorologist Matt Brickman says, adding that some communities could see up to 9 inches of snow accumulate. Outside of the metro area and south-central Minnesota, totals will be lower.

Here we go again. I’m expecting 3-6″ in the Twin Cities on Wednesday. Could see some heavier totals in southern MN. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/HgPuaumbXq — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 19, 2019

If more than 4 inches of snow falls Wednesday in the metro, it’ll set a record for the snowiest February in Twin Cities history. Currently, 22.6 inches of snow has fallen this month. The number to beat is 26.5 inches, set back in 1962.

The snow Wednesday is expected to taper off in the evening. On Thursday, the sun will return and highs will be in the mid-20s. Another round of flurries is slated for Friday.

As for the weekend, another snowstorm (possibly bigger than Wednesday’s) is slated to hit the Twin Cities on Saturday and continue into Sunday.