MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Dakotah Jayde Abramowski was last seen Jan. 5.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and was wearing dark clothes at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information regarding Abramowski’s whereabouts, the Cloquet Police Department asks you contact them at 218-384-4185.

Dakotah Abramowski (credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

