



A Fargo man is accused of stealing a vehicle, damaging a police squad car and leading officers on a pursuit.

Moorhead, Minnesota police spotted the stolen vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and pulled behind it in a driveway. Authorities say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Dennis Merritt, put it in reverse, rammed into the squad car and took off. Police pursued Merritt into Fargo on Interstate 94 and then terminated the chase.

About an hour later, the stolen vehicle was spotted again and continued to flee from Fargo police until it got stuck in a snowbank.

Merritt and a passenger were subsequently taken into custody. The passenger was questioned and released.

Merritt was held at the Cass County Jail where he was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident and having no driver’s license.

It was discovered that Merritt has a lengthy history of driving offenses in North Dakota.

