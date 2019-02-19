



Minnesota has joined 15 other states in suing President Donald Trump over his declaration of a national emergency in order to fund his border wall.

The lawsuit was filed last night in federal court in California.

RELATED: Minnesota Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Over National Emergency

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says Minnesota joined the lawsuit because he believes the declaration of a national emergency is unconstitutional.

“We have a system of separation of powers, Congress has the power of the purse, they’ve allocated the money in an appropriate way. This is not a real emergency,” explained Ellison. “For him to declare one just to solve a political crisis for himself is not right.”

The Minnesota portion of the law says the President’s declaration would result in the diversion of funds for Minnesota’s National Guard.

The lawsuit states that the Minnesota Guard has thirteen thousand soldiers and employs two thousand civilian workers. The suit argues that the President’s action would not only harm the Guard, but also Minnesota’s economy.

On Monday night Governor Tim Walz issued a statement saying he fully supports the state suing the President:

“The President’s emergency declaration is a gross overstep of executive power, and I support Attorney General Keith Ellison’s decision to join this lawsuit and protect Minnesotans.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.