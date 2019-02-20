



A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday for crimes he committed against his two mentally disabled daughters.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Jerry Curry, 52, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Feb. 13 to two felony charges and one gross misdemeanor — just two days before his criminal trial was set to begin. The charges include first-degree assault, first-degree criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Curry also admitted to aggravating circumstances, which would allow for him to receive a harsher sentence than those outlined by state guidelines.

Prosecutors say Curry forced one of his daughters to have sex with him, eventually giving birth to a child. A DNA test showed that Curry was the father.

Curry also admitted to beating his other adult daughter so badly that she lost sight in one eye.

The child endangerment count, a gross misdemeanor, stems from Curry admitting that his other daughter, who was about 10 years old at the time, saw the abuse of her older sisters. The girl told investigators she was sometimes made to hit her sisters with a stick.

Curry’s wife, Sheila Wilson, was also charged in the case. Last year, she pleaded guilty to felony child neglect. She is slated to be sentenced on March 11.

The county attorney’s office says prosecutors have filed for a termination of parental rights against Curry. That trial is set for May.