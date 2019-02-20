



— A snowstorm that dropped nearly ten inches on the Twin Cities pushed the month of February to new heights.

At 31.5 inches of snow for the month, It is now the snowiest February on record.

It of course led to another snow emergency for cities and towns across the state and another long day of laboring with shovels and snow blowers.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in this mountainous month of snow is that we’re all in this together. Like the shared pride of clearing a sidewalk with your neighbor, or the team effort to push a car up a slippery street. It can turn strangers into saviors.

“That’s what God tells me to do, I’m supposed to help anyone,” said James Thomas, as we interrupted his good deed of directing a driver whose wheels were spinning on a slippery street.

After realizing the driver got stuck again, he walked back towards the car while saying, “I’m not finished.”

Many hands make light work despite how heavy it can sometimes be. Teenagers Romelle Vann and Seth are part of the Boys to Men Club Minneapolis, giving north side youth opportunities to serve their community while earning a few bucks. The duo was shoveling the sidewalk and driveway of a home in the 4600 block of James Avenue North.

“We coordinate with a program called Senior Neighborhood Services that connects us with a couple of the seniors in the neighborhood that need shoveling done,” said Marc Holley, volunteer mentor with the club.

Holley and another volunteer were shuttling 17 teenage members around to nearly 20 properties in need of snow removal. And although these boys are doing bang up job, the mentors are carefully inspecting their hard work. Holley said they need to be held accountable.

“Attention to detail, timing is a big one, knowing that if it’s not done right the first time just because you say it’s done,” Holley said.

Even on a snow day with no school, this is where 15-year-old Vann knows he needs to be.

“It helps you become a man, make easy money in your pockets, and help the community out,” Vann said.

For more information on Boys to Men Club Minneapolis, click here or call 612-470-1934.