MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has closed runways temporarily Wednesday morning due to the snowstorm.
On Wednesday, the airport said low visibility and fast rate of snowfall is prompting runway closures.
The airport hopes to have runways back up at 9:30 a.m.
Delays are to be expected. Check here for the latest airport conditions.