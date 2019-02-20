



— Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has closed runways temporarily Wednesday morning due to the snowstorm.

On Wednesday, the airport said low visibility and fast rate of snowfall is prompting runway closures.

Due to low visibility and the fast rate of snowfall, our runways are currently closed. We're hoping to resume operations at 9:30 a.m., if conditions improve. Please contact your airline for your specific flight's status. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) February 20, 2019

The airport hopes to have runways back up at 9:30 a.m.

Delays are to be expected. Check here for the latest airport conditions.