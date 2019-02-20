SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Girl’s State Hockey Tournament is underway in St. Paul and no major winter storm is going to delay it.

On Wednesday, the Twin Cities area was pounded with another round of heavy snow — causing some schools that are participating in the tournament to close for the day.

RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record For Snowiest February Broken, More Snow Expected This Weekend

But here at the ‘X’ you would never know it.

The first game of the tournament went on without a hitch, starting promptly at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, tournament officials unveiled a new traveling championship trophy that winners from both the girl’s and boy’s state tournament will share. The Eveleth Trophy is named after the first team to ever win the tourney, dating back to 1945.

Class A has their quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Class AA plays on Thursday.

Check out the full brackets for both Class A and Class AA here.

