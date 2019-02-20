



1. Lands End Pasty Company

Photo: kara d./Yelp

Looking to sample the best comfort food around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comfort food outlets in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Topping the list is Lands End Pasty Company. Located at 1316 Fourth St. SE, Suite 7, in Marcy Holmes, the British and vegetarian spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting five stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

2. Breaking Bread Café & Catering

Photo: breaking bread café & catering/Yelp

Next up is Jordan’s Breaking Bread Café & Catering, situated at 1210 W. Broadway Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers comfort food, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trio Plant-Based

Photo: elle y./Yelp

Whittier’s Trio Plant-Based, located at 610 W. Lake St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and vegetarian spot, which offers comfort food and more, 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

4. R A MacSammy’s Elbow Room

Photo: r a macsammy’s elbow room/Yelp

R A MacSammy’s Elbow Room, a traditional American spot that offers comfort food and more in Field, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 735 E. 48th St. to see for yourself.

5. Wendy’s House of Soul

Photo: gilbert d./Yelp

And then there’s Wendy’s House of Soul, a Near North favorite with 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews. Stop by 1021 W. Broadway Ave. North to hit up the soul food spot, which offers comfort food and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

