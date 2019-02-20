SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the Wednesday snowstorm.
Filed Under:Budget Propsal, Gas Tax, Paul Gazelka, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz’s budget contains lots of things that leaders from greater Minnesota have been seeking — more money for schools, local governments, highways and rural broadband to name just a few.

But the new Democratic governor’s chances of delivering on them will depend on whether he can find enough support among GOP senators. They come mostly from greater Minnesota and generally oppose the tax proposals that would fund his spending initiatives, such as a 20-cent gas tax hike.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he doesn’t think he’ll have trouble keeping his caucus united against tax increases.

Still, he says the governor’s proposals for expanding rural broadband, making schools safer, and increasing state aid to cities and counties are areas where Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.