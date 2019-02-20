



The snowstorm swirling over Minnesota is expected to smash the February snow record in the Twin Cities, where up to 8 inches of snow is expected to stack up Wednesday alone. And, on top of all that snow, another significant storm is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Much of northern Minnesota is under a winter storm advisory.

Here’s the 3 AM map of Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple). Today is a great day to stay off the roads, but if you have to travel, please drive slowly #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/oi6Pm3uk2z — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 20, 2019

The storm Wednesday prompted hundreds of schools across Minnesota to delay or cancel classes. Among the districts that closed schools were Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools.

The morning commute in the Twin Cities is expected to be a mess, with snow-caked roads and low visibility due to pockets of heavy snow that look to hit during rush hour. As of 6 a.m., Metro Transit was already reporting bus delays.

Since the storm moved into southern Minnesota overnight, it’s already dropped more than 5 inches of snow on parts of the state in the early morning hours, according to WCCO Weather Watchers.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that the Twin Cities will see between 4 to 8 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out of the state Wednesday evening.

If more than 6 inches of snow falls, it’ll be the biggest single storm to hit the Twin Cities this season, and it’ll also bring the metro over the top of the February snow record.

The all-time February snow record for the metro is 26.5 inches, set back in 1962. As of Tuesday, the Twin Cities was at 22.6 inches of snow, so only about 4 more inches of snow is needed to break the record.

It’s a safe bet the Twin Cities will get that (or close to it) on Wednesday.

If the snow total forecast falls short, however, more snow is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend.

Friday is expected to bring light snow to the Twin Cities and about 2 inches of snow to the Arrowhead.

Additionally, another storm is tracking to hit the metro on Saturday night and into Sunday. This storm could dump more heavy snow on the Twin Cities, with totals similar (or greater than) Wednesday’s storm.

If the Twin Cities sees more than 37.1 inches of snow before the end of February, it’ll rank as the No. 5 snowiest month in metro history.