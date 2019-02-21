  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
LONDON - DECEMBER 2: Children look at toys inside of Hamley's Toy Store December 2, 2003 in London, England. A survey has found that a third of British Christmas shoppers will spend more this festive season than last year, with each person intending to spend an average of ?300 on presents. (credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)


A Twin Cities non-profit that focuses on youth development is getting ready for a big party this weekend. The “Gala 4 Goals” is a fundraiser for The Sanneh Foundation.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.