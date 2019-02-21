



1. Andrea’s Vintage Bridal

Photo: andrea’s vintage bridal/Yelp

Shopping for bridal supplies? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for bridal.

Topping the list is Andrea’s Vintage Bridal. Located at 4317 Upton Ave. South, Inside Grace and Co. in Linden Hills, the bridal spot is the highest rated business of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

2. A & Bé Bridal Shop

Photo: a & bé bridal shop/Yelp

Next up is Loring Park’s a & bé bridal shop, situated at 1607 Hennepin Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the bridal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Che Bella Boutique

Photo: sjerstin m./Yelp

Loring Park’s Che Bella Boutique, located at 1641 Hennepin Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

4. Flutter Bridal Boutique

Photo: flutter bridal boutique/Yelp

Flutter Bridal Boutique, a bridal spot in East Bank-Nicollet Island, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 43 Main St. SE, Suite 141, to see for yourself.

5. M. Elizabeth Bridal

Photo: birgen d./Yelp

Over in North Loop, check out M. Elizabeth Bridal, which has earned four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bridal spot at 219 N. Second St., Suite 404.

