MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three men have been charged in a Red Lake heroin trafficking conspiracy that resulted in the fatal shootings of two people, U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Thursday.

According to the indictment, Franklin Jackson, aka “Frankie,” 23; Kristopher Sullivan, aka “Blood Money,” 24; and Bryan Boardman, aka “Boon,” 24, are charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Sullivan and Boardman are also charged with using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, 2018, as stated in court documents, Jackson, Sullivan and Boardman allegedly conspired to distribute heroin on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The trafficking activities also resulted in the shooting deaths of two people on Oct. 21, 2018.

The investigation was conducted by FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

