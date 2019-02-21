



Winter is all around us. If you want to embrace it or escape it, check out the following events if you’re Working for the Weekend.

Extreme Horse Skijoring

Extreme Horse Skijoring returns to Canterbury Park this weekend. Skiers will race through a course and over jumps while being pulled by horses, reaching 40 mph. A freestyle demonstration takes the action even further with horses pulling snowboarders as they launch off a 15-foot high jump across a 30-foot gap while performing tricks and flips. The event is this Saturday at 1 p.m.

International Eelpout Festival

It’s a milestone — 40 years of kissing the pout. The Annual International Eelpout Festival takes place in Walker this weekend. More than 12,000 participants and visitors will descend on Leech Lake for the long-held tradition of angling one of the ugliest bottom dwelling catches out there. Along with the fishing contest, there will be beer pong, chainsaw carving, dog sled rides and, of course, kissing the pout on the lips.

Last Dog Walk At Rosedale

It is your last chance to walk your dog in Rosedale Center. Escape the snow with your pooch at the mall this Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. Don’t forget the leash and remember to clean up after your pet.

Omnifest

Finally, it’s the final weekend of Omnifest at the Science Museum. Omnifest features five films running in rotation on its 90-foot domed screen. Topics range from volcanoes, tornadoes to the seven wonders of the world. Omnifest runs through Feb. 28.