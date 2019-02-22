MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Gonzalez would receive $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the contract.

An infielder and outfielder who turns 30 next month, Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year, down from career bests of a .303 average with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, when the Astros won their first World Series title.

He played 73 games as a corner outfielder last year plus 29 at shortstop, 32 at second and 24 at first.

