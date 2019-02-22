  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man allegedly fell asleep while intoxicated and smoking a cigarette, causing a December fire that started in his Apple Valley apartment and went up three floors.

According to court documents, a 60-year-old Apple Valley man told police he had been drinking all day when he “passed out” on the couch and woke to a fire in his apartment. Damage to the building is estimated at more than $2,500.

A preliminary breath test from the man revealed a reading of 0.177. He allegedly told authorities he drank half a bottle of vodka and admitted he had not eaten anything the day of the fire.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers arrived at the apartment complex and say the flames from the apartment building were going up three floors. The man allegedly told police he grabbed a pan in an attempt to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

He faces a felony charge of negligence and has been summoned to appear in court April 8.

