MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An overnight fire destroyed a restaurant in Albertville.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Thursday in the Hana Sushi Steakhouse near the Albertville Outlet Mall.

Crews from multiple communities responded to knock down the flames, which severely damaged the building.

No one was hurt by the fire, and foul play is not suspected. The restaurant was closed for days the last few days due to the heavy snow.

The cause of the fire remains under investigations.