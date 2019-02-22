



– A man who was severely injured in a Hampton house explosion earlier this month has died, according to Bakken-Young Funeral Home.

First responders say he was wandering the scene with severe burns over much of his body, searching for his wife, who was killed in the Feb. 5 explosion.

Brian Suilmann, 57, of Hampton, died Wednesday. Suilmann’s wife was identified as 56-year-old Theresa Ann Snoeyenbos.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 2400 block of Lewiston Boulevard just after 6 a.m. The explosion was reportedly heard as far away as Farmington and Hastings.

RELATED: Home Explosion Kills Woman, Severely Burns Man In Dakota County

“This is the worst fire I have ever been on, the amount of damage that was done,” Randolph-Hampton Fire District Chief Kevin Whitsen said.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, arriving to find the remains of a house totally engulfed in flames.

While the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials say it’s being investigated as a potential propane-fueled explosion.