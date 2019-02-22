MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves say that Karl—Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident and is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Knicks in New York.

Coach Ryan Saunders told reporters that the star center was in a crash Thursday on his way to the airport, adding that he was allowed to rest at the hotel for the Friday morning shootaround.

The Timberwolves, who are striving to make the post season for a second year, are favored to win Friday’s game against the Knicks, who are one loss away from having the worst record in the NBA.