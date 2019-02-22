MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St Paul today are considering an emergency action due to the record-breaking February snow. Now they’ll decide whether to impose winter parking restrictions to just one side of residential streets.

Restrictions would be likely in the days ahead due to the narrowing of streets caused by plowed snow. Already, motorists and first responders are finding it difficult to navigate safely.

The snow-choked thoroughfares are not only a headache for people trying to drive in and around town, it’s also a serious safety concern.

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles need a minimum of 15 to 18 feet to pass through. So the cities are contemplating winter parking restrictions that will require all vehicles to park only on the odd sides.

“This winter’s been a bit of a challenge, both snow and cold. So as you imagine, as plows come through, makes it difficult for rigs to get through in case of an emergency,” Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said.

The Minneapolis fire, police and public works departments are discussing the issue in a meeting Friday at City Hall. These restrictions would remain in effect until April 1.

The last time we had to take this action due to snow narrowed streets was back in 2014.