MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First one call came in … and then another … and then another.

Like a stick being thrown and then repeatedly retrieved, a pair of dogs apparently placed multiple phone calls to police in Lakeville.

The Lakeville Police Department out this photo of the dispatch log on Thursday:

2 dogs + 1 cell phone = 3 911 calls to dispatch. Did you two really need a potty break that bad? Pups advised of proper 911 etiquette. pic.twitter.com/piOp9zDhHo — Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) February 21, 2019

In all, the dogs reportedly placed at least three phone calls on a cell phone before police were able to obtain the garage code to enter the house and turn off the phone.

Police joked that they advised the two dogs of proper 911 etiquette.