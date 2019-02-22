



– Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, will be charged in a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida.

The announcement came late Friday morning at a news conference with police in Jupiter, Florida.

Police said there is video evidence of the two alleged incidents involving Kraft. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police, they said.

According to a local news website, News Chief, Kraft was in Palm Beach for a fundraiser the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Saturday. He then went to Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday to attend the NBA All-Star Game.

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots for 25 years. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl during that time, most recently Super Bowl LIII earlier this month in Atlanta.

He has four sons. His wife Myra died in 2011.