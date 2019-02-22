Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rockford resident Kenneth Kyle Beaupre, 32, died Thursday morning while in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Beaupre collapsed just before 8 a.m. in the day room of the jail’s Alpha Unit. Despite efforts from staff, officers and first responders, he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office is still investigating, but says preliminary results show Beaupre had infections in his heart valves and lungs, and may have been in sepsis at the time of his death.

