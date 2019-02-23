Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
Filed Under:Freeborn County, Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Weather, Steele County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency Saturday night in Freeborn and Steele counties to assist stranded motorists.

Gov. Walz ordered the Minnesota National Guard to prove assistance and emergency relief services for the stranded motorists in those counties.

“Heavy snow and strong winds have stranded motorists in Freeborn and Steele Counties, and continued storm conditions are expected to create dangerous conditions for people traveling through the area,” reads a statement from Gov. Walz.

According to the declaration, the Minnesota National Guard will also assist with search and rescue operations. Armories will be opened in Albert Lea and Owatonna as emergency shelters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.