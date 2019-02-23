MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency Saturday night in Freeborn and Steele counties to assist stranded motorists.

Gov. Walz ordered the Minnesota National Guard to prove assistance and emergency relief services for the stranded motorists in those counties.

“Heavy snow and strong winds have stranded motorists in Freeborn and Steele Counties, and continued storm conditions are expected to create dangerous conditions for people traveling through the area,” reads a statement from Gov. Walz.

According to the declaration, the Minnesota National Guard will also assist with search and rescue operations. Armories will be opened in Albert Lea and Owatonna as emergency shelters.