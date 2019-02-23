



— The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus gathered for a rally at the State Capitol Saturday.

The group is protesting gun control legislation, and arguing in favor of the Second Amendment.

“It’s about our inalienable rights to self-defense as Americans. It’s about our right to defend ourselves against a tyrannical government. That’s why our Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights,” said one of the speakers.

Organizers claim former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has helped anti-gun lawmakers get elected into Minnesota office. They say the pressure to stop gun control needs to be strong throughout the 2019 session.

