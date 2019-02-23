MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday’s second storm could potentially bring up to a foot of snow to southeast Minnesota.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the southern and eastern part of the state will experience a quick-yet-intense snowfall rate with upwards of 2 inches an hour falling.

The storm will move into southeastern Minnesota by about 5 p.m. Along with southwestern Wisconsin, the region may experience a brief burst of freezing rain due to milder temperatures, but it will soon turn into full-fledged snow.

The system will reach the Twin Cities by about 10 p.m., and will be gone by about 4 a.m. Sunday. The storm won’t make it further west than St. Cloud, Glencoe and Redwood Falls.

The storm will last longer into the morning in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, exiting the area by 9 a.m. Sunday.

We’re enjoying temperatures in the high-20s to mid-30s Saturday, but most of the state will drop down into the single digits by early Sunday evening, with parts of the north going negative.

Augustyniak says most of western and northern Minnesota will get less than an inch, but the storm track will feature a razor-sharp cutoff to the snow from southeast Minnesota to the northwest corner of the Twin Cities. He describes it as the zone of uncertainty, with a range between 3 to 9 inches in the metro.

A Blizzard Warning will also be in effect for most of the state, as winds will ramp up late Saturday evening, making driving conditions treacherous. Most areas will have speeds of about 30 to 35 miles per hours, but southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin could be battered by speeds as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Lows will be below zero for Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of more snow each day, and yet another storm possible Friday.