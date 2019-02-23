Check out the recipe below:

EASY CHILAQUILES RECIPE

Tomatillo Salsa (Salsa Verde*):

1 pound fresh tomatillos

2-3 fresh serrano chiles (or jalapeños are milder)

3 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

Olive oil, as needed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup chicken broth or more as needed

Chilaquiles**:

1/3 cup vegetable oil

10 corn tortillas, cut into eighths, preferably stale (spread out to dry overnight)

3 cups roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco

1-2 tbsp Finely chopped white or purple onion

1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

To make the salsa:

Preheat the broiler or oven to 550 degrees F.

Remove husks from the tomatillos and rinse under warm water to clean the stickiness. Put the

chiles, garlic, onion and tomatillos on a baking sheet. Season with a little olive oil, and salt and

pepper, to taste. Put on a rack about 1 or 2 inches from the heat, and cook, turning the vegetables

once, until softened and slightly charred, about 5 to 7 minutes. When cool enough to handle, peel

the garlic and pull off the tops of the chiles. Add all the broiled ingredients to a blender along

with the fresh cilantro and puree. Pour in 1/4 cup of chicken broth and blend to combine. Add

more broth, if needed, for desired consistency.

To make the chilaquiles:

Pour about 1/3 cup vegetable oil into a large saute pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot,

add the tortillas, working in 2 or 3 batches, and cook until lightly browned and nearly crisp.

Drain the tortillas on paper towels and discard the remaining oil. Wipe the pan with a paper

towel.

In the same pan, add the tomatillo salsa and bring to simmer over low heat. Add the tortillas and

cook until soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Divide the

mixture among 4 plates. Top with the cheese crumbles and onion. Drizzle with Mexican crema,

sprinkle with some chopped fresh cilantro and serve immediately.

IF you don’t have the time or just prefer, you can use a medium to thick store bought tortilla

chips instead of making your own, just be careful with the salt you use in the salsa if you do this.