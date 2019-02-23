Check out the recipe below:
EASY CHILAQUILES RECIPE
Tomatillo Salsa (Salsa Verde*):
1 pound fresh tomatillos
2-3 fresh serrano chiles (or jalapeños are milder)
3 garlic cloves, unpeeled
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
Olive oil, as needed
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
1/4 cup chicken broth or more as needed
Chilaquiles**:
1/3 cup vegetable oil
10 corn tortillas, cut into eighths, preferably stale (spread out to dry overnight)
3 cups roasted Tomatillo Salsa
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco
1-2 tbsp Finely chopped white or purple onion
1/2 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
To make the salsa:
Preheat the broiler or oven to 550 degrees F.
Remove husks from the tomatillos and rinse under warm water to clean the stickiness. Put the
chiles, garlic, onion and tomatillos on a baking sheet. Season with a little olive oil, and salt and
pepper, to taste. Put on a rack about 1 or 2 inches from the heat, and cook, turning the vegetables
once, until softened and slightly charred, about 5 to 7 minutes. When cool enough to handle, peel
the garlic and pull off the tops of the chiles. Add all the broiled ingredients to a blender along
with the fresh cilantro and puree. Pour in 1/4 cup of chicken broth and blend to combine. Add
more broth, if needed, for desired consistency.
To make the chilaquiles:
Pour about 1/3 cup vegetable oil into a large saute pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot,
add the tortillas, working in 2 or 3 batches, and cook until lightly browned and nearly crisp.
Drain the tortillas on paper towels and discard the remaining oil. Wipe the pan with a paper
towel.
In the same pan, add the tomatillo salsa and bring to simmer over low heat. Add the tortillas and
cook until soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Divide the
mixture among 4 plates. Top with the cheese crumbles and onion. Drizzle with Mexican crema,
sprinkle with some chopped fresh cilantro and serve immediately.
IF you don’t have the time or just prefer, you can use a medium to thick store bought tortilla
chips instead of making your own, just be careful with the salt you use in the salsa if you do this.