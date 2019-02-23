Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Interstate 90 is closed at Alden for eastbound and westbound traffic due to a blizzard warning, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday evening.

Authorities say traffic west of Alden will be closed and traffic east of the town will remain open until further notice.

“Please don’t go out on the roads until after the weather has improved,” Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said.

Tow trucks are currently not pulling vehicles out, county plows have been pulled and MnDOT plows are delayed due to decreased visibility.

