



– A 60-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in August.

Dah Eh Ray is currently in Stillwater prison for the stabbing death of his wife, Dah Dah Ray.

St. Paul police and firefighters were called to a domestic disturbance and a possible house fire in the 1400 block of Payne Avenue on Aug. 18, 2018. An officer saw Dah Eh Ray, apparently intoxicated, walk out of the house with blood on his face, hands, shirt and glasses.

According to the criminal complaint, Dah Dah Ray’s body was found on a bed with a knife blade nearby. On her chest was a sheet of paper with “rest in peace” written on it.

Officers said someone also attempted to catch the carpet on fire.