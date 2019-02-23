MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Stillwater man, Ivan Walker admitted to strangling his girlfriend, and putting a cocaine-laced straw in her nose to make it look like an overdose. Then, raping her 16-year-old relative.

Authorities say Ivan Walker, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in Ramsey County District Court to the second-degree unintentional murder of 39-year-old Shana Branch, and first-degree criminal sexual assault of a teenage house guest who was sleeping on Branch’s couch the night of the killing.

Both of Branch’s sons, ages 20 and 7, were in the home at the time of the attack. One of them called the police.

Ramsey County prosecutors say Walker will be sentenced in April to face 30 years in prison of a part of a plea agreement.