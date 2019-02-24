



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared on WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy to touch on the lawsuit Minnesota joined with 16 other states brought against the Trump administration for declaring a national emergency to fund a wall on the border with Mexico.

Ellison says President Trump’s declaration is dangerous for Minnesota because the wall would divert funds from the National Guard, of which some members are currently helping stranded drivers in southern Minnesota due to whiteout conditions on interstates.

Ellison also discussed his call for a prescription drug “task force” to assemble, which he says is meant to address the growing cost of prescription drugs. The task force is made of residents of Minnesota who want to come together to discuss ways to combat those rising costs.

You can watch the full interview above.