Interstate 35 is closed from the Iowa border to Owatonna, Minnesota, and Interstate 90 is closed west of Dexter, Minnesota. MnDOT is also advising motorists to stay clear of highways in southeast Minnesota.

Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor conditions, making it harder for plows to get through to clear the roadways. Some drifts have been estimated as high as 6 feet, as wind gusts are reaching 50 mph at times.

As of Sunday morning, the National Guard and State Patrol had already rescued dozens of stranded motorists.

For a full list of highways under the no travel advisory, visit MnDOT’s website.

This weather story is developing. Stay with WCCO for updates.