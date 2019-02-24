Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Basketball
    2:45 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blizzard, MnDOT, Weather


ALBERT LEA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says two interstates in southern Minnesota are closed, while a “no travel advisory” has been issued for several other highways due to whiteout conditions.

Interstate 35 is closed from the Iowa border to Owatonna, Minnesota, and Interstate 90 is closed west of Dexter, Minnesota. MnDOT is also advising motorists to stay clear of highways in southeast Minnesota.

(credit: CBS)

Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor conditions, making it harder for plows to get through to clear the roadways. Some drifts have been estimated as high as 6 feet, as wind gusts are reaching 50 mph at times.

As of Sunday morning, the National Guard and State Patrol had already rescued dozens of stranded motorists.

For a full list of highways under the no travel advisory, visit MnDOT’s website.

This weather story is developing. Stay with WCCO for updates.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.