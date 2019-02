MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Young Joni restaurant in Minneapolis had a fire showing around the roof vent Sunday evening, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Primary search of the structure complete. All clear. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 25, 2019

As of 7 p.m., fire crews had conducted a primary search of the building and gave the all clear.

Structure Fire – 100 block of 13th Ave NE. Lines laid. Searches in progress. Fire in the attic area. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 25, 2019

We have a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.