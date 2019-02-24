Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard and sheriff’s deputies are rescuing people stranded by a blizzard in southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the Guard rescued 30 people in southeastern Freeborn County on Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies rescued an additional 20 people.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and ordered the Guard to help stranded motorists in Freeborn and Steele counties.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 35 is closed from Owatonna to the Iowa border and Interstate 90 is closed from Dexter in Mower County west, due to poor driving conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

Most highways in southeastern Minnesota are under a no-travel advisory.

In North Dakota, a no-travel advisory is out for the south-central portion of the state due to blowing snow.

