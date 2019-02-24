Minnesota Weather:Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in numerous counties.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMInside College Basketball
    12:30 PMCollege Basketball
    2:45 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blizzard, Mike Augustyniak, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Although Saturday night’s storm is behind us, more snow could be on the way before February is over.

Saturday’s system brought heavy snow, mostly to the bottom half of the state. As of Sunday morning, Rochester had collected 10.8 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities saw 3.5 inches. At some points, snow fell at 1 to 2 inches per hour, making driving conditions difficult to navigate. Dozens of motorists have been stranded in southern Minnesota due to blowing and drifting snow, prompting rescue missions from the National Guard and State Patrol.

According to the National Weather Service, blizzard conditions are expected to continue into Sunday afternoon and evening, with winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph.

By Monday morning, the wind should fall off, but temperatures will fall drastically. By the Monday morning commute, temperatures will be below zero, with “feels like” temperatures reaching minus 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Saturday’s storm brought February 2019 up to the sixth snowiest month on record in Minnesota. As of Sunday morning, Minnesota had gathered 35.7 inches of snow. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow isn’t over yet, as we could see another system come through Tuesday, bringing several inches.

The good news, says Augustyniak, is that we’ll be adding 3-plus minutes of sunlight to our days as we head into March and closer to spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.