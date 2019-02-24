MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Although Saturday night’s storm is behind us, more snow could be on the way before February is over.

Saturday’s system brought heavy snow, mostly to the bottom half of the state. As of Sunday morning, Rochester had collected 10.8 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities saw 3.5 inches. At some points, snow fell at 1 to 2 inches per hour, making driving conditions difficult to navigate. Dozens of motorists have been stranded in southern Minnesota due to blowing and drifting snow, prompting rescue missions from the National Guard and State Patrol.

According to the National Weather Service, blizzard conditions are expected to continue into Sunday afternoon and evening, with winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph.

1130 AM Update: Blizzard conditions are expected to continue this afternoon. Travel continues to be dangerous across most of MN/WI. Check https://t.co/1fatflpTZl & https://t.co/5nfshtJKOJ for the latest road conditions.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zgLMXq6M1d — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2019

By Monday morning, the wind should fall off, but temperatures will fall drastically. By the Monday morning commute, temperatures will be below zero, with “feels like” temperatures reaching minus 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Saturday’s storm brought February 2019 up to the sixth snowiest month on record in Minnesota. As of Sunday morning, Minnesota had gathered 35.7 inches of snow. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow isn’t over yet, as we could see another system come through Tuesday, bringing several inches.

CORRECTED: Through 6am this storm has officially brought 3.5" of snow to @MSPAirport. February 2019 is now the 6th snowiest of *any* month on record, and the most snow we've gotten in a month since Nov. 1991. We're not done with snow in Feb. yet! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ym0Hr9rKXP — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 24, 2019

The good news, says Augustyniak, is that we’ll be adding 3-plus minutes of sunlight to our days as we head into March and closer to spring.