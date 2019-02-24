MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Signs warning against thin ice on Lake Minnetonka were posted Sunday after two snowmobilers fell through the ice Saturday night.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the snowmobilers fell through Seton Channel, which has open water due to warm temperatures and melting snow. Both of the drivers were able to rescue themselves.

Other areas with thin ice include Zimmerman’s Pass and Coffee Channel. The sheriff’s office will continue to monitor conditions, but Sheriff David Hutchinson is reminding people that ice should never be considered completely safe.