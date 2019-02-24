



Following a three-day snow emergency, the city of Minneapolis has announced it will also impose winter parking restrictions.

The restrictions will go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m.

While under parking restrictions, parking will not be allowed on the even numbered side of non-snow-emergency-routes until April 1, unless the city decides to lift the ban earlier. Parking is allowed on snow emergency routes, parkways and the odd numbered side of non-snow-emergency-routes, unless otherwise posted.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul will be under a snow emergency beginning Sunday at 9 p.m.

For more information on parking restrictions, visit the city’s website.

