MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over 600 motorists needed to be rescued from their vehicles in southern Minnesota due to blizzard conditions over the weekend.

That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

On Monday, the agency tweeted out the figures after a blizzard made travel made impossible for hundreds in southern Minnesota.

Check out the breakdown by county below:

• Brown County: 5
• Chippewa County: 21
• Cottonwood County: 8
• Freeborn County: 82 (plus seven people from stranded trains)
• Fillmore County: 38
• Le Sueur County: 46
• Lyon County: 10
• Mower County: 50-plus
• Renville County: 33
• Rice County: 30
• Steele County: 200-plus
• Stevens County: 12
• Swift County: 20
• Watonwan County: 10
• Winona County: 50-plus

Steele County, which includes Owatonna, had the most rescues with over 200.

MnDOT says roads remain closed in extreme south-central and southeastern Minnesota, where massive snowdrifts accumulated as the area bore the brunt of the weekend snowstorm.

  1. Tim Neumann says:
    February 25, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Proves you cant fix stupid

