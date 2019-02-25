ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and nonprofit Gender Justice filed a lawsuit against Anoka-Hennepin School District Monday based on its alleged mistreatment of a transgender student.

ACLU officials held a press conference to discuss the lawsuit at St. Paul’s Gender Justice.

Officials from both organizations say the district violated the state constitution’s right for equal protection, as well as the Minnesota Human Rights Act in regards to the student.

According to ACLU-MN staff attorney David McKinney, the teen started at Coon Rapids High School in 2014. McKinney said after joining the boys’ swim team and using the boys’ locker room for months, the school board stepped in and told the student he would be disciplined if he continued to use the locker room.

“The board singled him out. They segregated him from his classmates and forced him to use a facility no one else had to use,” McKinney said.

The student attended the high school for two years until he and his family made the decision to switch school districts.

“Through all of this, they have robbed him of a normal high school experience,” the student’s mother, identified as J.H. said. “That is why I’m here; to support him and all gender-diverse kids who deserve to be treated with respect and have a chance for a normal high school experience.”

A previous investigation into Anoka-Hennepin’s past treatment of students who endured sex-based harassment led to a five-year Department of Justice consent decree that expired in March of 2017.