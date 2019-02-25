



The NCAA Final Four is asking kids under 18 to get involved in the festivities by registering for its Final Four Dribble event April 7.

The event invites thousands of fans to dribble their way “through the heart of downtown Minneapolis.” The first 3,000 participants will receive a NCAA Dribble shirt, a Wilson basketball and free entry into Final Four Fan Fest for themselves and accompanying adults.

To register, head to the Final Four’s registration website.

For more about Fan Fest, click here.