MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All of our snow have you stuck at home? You might consider getting your groceries delivered instead of making the trek to the store.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero tested three same-day delivery companies to find out what shoppers need to know before they click and buy.

So, what better to make on a cold winter day than grilled cheese and tomato soup?

We’re ordering up ingredients to test three online grocers: Instacart Express, Target’s Shipt and Amazon’s Prime Now.

On our list: Bread, butter, cheese, a can of whole tomatoes, an onion, bacon, an avocado and bananas to be healthy.

I created a login for all three ahead of time. Prime members, you already have an account for its service. All three companies let me add special instructions – really helpful for picking produce.

We have what we need, so let’s check out and compare prices.

Prime was the most expensive with a $37 price tag. That includes a $10 delivery fee and $5 for a tip.

Instacart fell second if you include the same tip and an $8 delivery.

And the cheapest – Shipt.

All three companies require annual fees of at least $99 a year on top of the cost per order.

After we paid, we waited. One by one, they arrived – all three on time.

One pro tip: Details matter and they varied – from the avocado ripeness, which we specified, to the bananas, which we did not.

Our experience? Technically accurate, it just depends what you’re looking for beyond that.

Amazon Prime memberships already include the Prime Now annual fee. Customers can save even more by choosing a later delivery window. Instacart and Prime both let you track your driver in real time.

As for the $35 incentive for free delivery, we learned the added fees and suggested tip will likely get you pretty close if you don’t hit that mark on your own.

“I mean there’s some kinds of meats that we’re more comfortable having delivered, and then there’s some that we’d rather go to Kowalski’s to get,” said shopper John Severy-Hoven. While he says it hasn’t completely replaced regular grocery shopping, “it’s a supplement, but it’s a significant supplement.”

One more piece of advice that we learned the hard way: Just because your grocery store is open doesn’t mean it’ll deliver.

We first tried this experiment on President’s Day, but Instacart didn’t have any available drivers. Check the apps early to make sure the timing is what you expect. Same goes for busier times of the day and snow days.