SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Numerous schools are closed or delayed today due to winter weather.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ames, Interstate 35, Iowa, Minnesota Line, Road Closed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Transportation Department says Interstate 35 remains closed between Ames and the Minnesota state line.

The department also reported Monday that several other highways in the northern half of the state remained closed to travelers Monday morning because of road conditions or blockages by vehicles.

The heavy snow Saturday into Sunday reached 15 inches (38.1 centimeters) high at Buffalo Center, with 11 inches (28 centimeters) at Ventura and 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) at Mason City.

The cold weather has lingered as well. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories for northern Iowa, where it was minus 2 degrees (minus 18.9 Celsius) in Mason City on Monday morning.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.