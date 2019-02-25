SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Numerous schools are closed or delayed today due to winter weather.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Interstate 35 remains closed Monday morning in southern Minnesota due to blowing snow and massive snowdrifts.

The interstate is closed from Owatonna to the Iowa border, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. (For the latest updates, click here.)

Over the weekend, roads across southern Minnesota closed as strong winds and blowing snow created extremely dangerous driving conditions.

Dozens of drivers stranded on the snow-clogged roads needed to be rescued. Some spent Saturday night in shelters after Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency.

The winds began to die down Monday morning, and roads in southwestern Minnesota reopened for travel.

Still, MnDOT says roads remain closed in extreme south-central and southeastern Minnesota, where massive snowdrifts accumulated as the area bore the brunt of the weekend snowstorm.

