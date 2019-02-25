SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Numerous schools are closed or delayed today due to winter weather.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Versatile free agent Marwin Gonzalez is officially a Minnesota Twin.

The multi-positional player reported to spring training on Monday after signing a $21 million, two-year contract. At a news conference at the team’s spring ballpark, manager Rocco Baldelli said he was excited to have a player who can fill so many positions.

But don’t call him a utilityman.

Baldelli says Gonzalez is an everyday player who can play multiple positions.

The 29-year-old Gonzalez gets $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020. He spent his first seven seasons with the Astros.

In his best year, 2017, he batted .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs, finishing in the top 20 in AL MVP voting and helping Houston to the World Series championship.

To make room for Gonzalez on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated outfielder Zack Granite for assignment.

