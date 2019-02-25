



After a weekend of blowing snow and treacherous driving conditions, subzero temperatures have returned to Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for almost all of Minnesota until 9 a.m. Monday. With winds gusting around 15 mph, wind chill factors were reported between 20 to 35 below across Minnesota.

In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes.

As well as waking up to frigid cold, residents in southern Minnesota are also dealing with extremely dangerous driving conditions due to blowing and drifting snow. Numerous schools cancelled or delayed classes, and several highways remained closed to traffic.

Blizzard Warnings have expired. However, many roads are still closed and impassible due to severe drifting. If you travel and get stuck tonight, your LIFE IS AT RISK with temperatures falling below zero.

Temperatures Monday will remain chilly, only climbing to about 6 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Such frigid cold is well below average for this time of year, when the normal daily high is around 32 degrees.

Looking ahead, more snow is in store for Tuesday. A system will bring snow showers along the Interstate-94 corridor in central Minnesota, leaving the Twin Cities with between 1 and 2 inches of snow by Wednesday.

As for a warmup, none is coming soon. Temperatures are expected to be below average all week.

Also, more snow is in store for Friday. Weather officials say another system tracking toward Minnesota should be bring widespread snowfall.

