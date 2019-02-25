  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highland Park Middle School, Social Media Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highland Park Middle School will have extra security and police presence while authorities investigate a threatening social media post, St. Paul Public Schools said Monday night.

“Please know that we take all threats seriously and fully investigate any perceived threat made at our school,” the school district said in a statement.

Highland Park Middle School staff became aware of social media post with threatening language about the school Monday afternoon and alerted the district’s security and emergency management team.

Classes will resume as scheduled, but the district says the school is taking additional security precautions while the social media post is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.