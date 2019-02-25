Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highland Park Middle School will have extra security and police presence while authorities investigate a threatening social media post, St. Paul Public Schools said Monday night.
“Please know that we take all threats seriously and fully investigate any perceived threat made at our school,” the school district said in a statement.
Highland Park Middle School staff became aware of social media post with threatening language about the school Monday afternoon and alerted the district’s security and emergency management team.
Classes will resume as scheduled, but the district says the school is taking additional security precautions while the social media post is being investigated.