MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 anglers are being rescued after winter conditions stranded them out on Lake of the Woods.
Ice anglers on Lake Mille Lacs are also experiencing similar conditions and issues with snow drifts.
According to CBS 3 Duluth, resort workers and snow plows have been working around the clock since Sunday morning to rescue stranded ice anglers on the lake.
A worker at Adrian’s Resort tells CBS 3 Duluth that snowy, drift-covered roads are making it impossible to get back to land.
