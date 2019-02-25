



— More than 100 anglers are being rescued after winter conditions stranded them out on Lake of the Woods.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, resort workers and snow plows have been working around the clock since Sunday morning to rescue stranded ice anglers on the lake.

A worker at Adrian’s Resort tells CBS 3 Duluth that snowy, drift-covered roads are making it impossible to get back to land.

Read more here.

Ice anglers on Lake Mille Lacs are also experiencing similar conditions and issues with snow drifts.

