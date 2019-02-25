SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Numerous schools are closed or delayed today due to winter weather.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are looking for a man they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the bank just before 2 p.m., responding to a report of a robbery. Police determined the man entered the building, handed a note to the teller and demanded money. He was able to leave the building with an undetermined amount of cash.

(credit: St. Cloud Police Department)

The suspect alluded to having a weapon, but never actually showed it.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing at about 6 feet. He was wearing a grey, hooded, zip-up jacket, a black hat and black gloves. He was also wearing glasses.

St. Cloud police are asking anyone with information to call the department.

