



St. Cloud police are looking for a man they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the bank just before 2 p.m., responding to a report of a robbery. Police determined the man entered the building, handed a note to the teller and demanded money. He was able to leave the building with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect alluded to having a weapon, but never actually showed it.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing at about 6 feet. He was wearing a grey, hooded, zip-up jacket, a black hat and black gloves. He was also wearing glasses.

St. Cloud police are asking anyone with information to call the department.